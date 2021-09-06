Former Boston big man Tacko Fall tweets his goodbye to Celtics fans

Former Boston Celtics two way big man Tacko Fall said his goodbyes to the only NBA franchise he has ever played for on Twitter Monday, having recently been signed to a regular, non-guaranteed deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the 2021 offseason.

“Words cannot express how much I have enjoyed playing in Boston these last 2 years, it was both a blessing and an honor,” tweeted Fall, who was signed by the Celtics as a two way player upon going undrafted out of UCF in 2019. “I’ll forever be grateful for all the love and support I have received in my time here,” added the gregarious center, a fan favorite in Boston.

The Senegalese center has his eyes on the prize though, noting he was “really pumped about this new chapter” in his journey, and “can’t wait to get to work in Cleveland!”

With a very crowded frontcourt to fight for playing time with the Cavs, Fall has his work cut out for him.

But given how far he’s managed to take his game already, we have faith that Tacko Time will take root in a whole new context soon.

