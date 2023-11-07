On former Boston big man Robert Williams III needing season-ending surgery

Former Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III will undergo surgery after sustaining a knee injury during a recent game for his new team, the Portland Trail Blazers. This is the opposite knee of the one he previously underwent surgery on in March 2022.

The exact nature of the injury is not yet known, but it is expected to require significant time for recovery. Williams’ career has been plagued by various injuries, which has hindered his growth as a player. Despite showing promise, his frequent injuries have made relying on him as a core part of the rotation risky. The Celtics acquired Williams in the 2018 draft, knowing that injury concerns were a part of his profile.

While it may not be a devastating blow to his team, it is unfortunate for Williams, who continues to face setbacks in his career due to injuries.

To hear more about Timelord’s latest injury woes, take a look at the clip embedded above from CLNS Media “Garden Report” cohost Bobby Manning.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire