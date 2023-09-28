Former boss of Lucy Letby hospital questioned on camera for first time
Former boss of Lucy Letby hospital questioned on camera for first time. Source: ITV News
"I continue leaving trails but it won’t be for the Blazers."
Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić played in just 16 games together last season after Irving was traded from the Nets in February.
"You've always got to believe you're the best." Brooks Koepka's determination shows why he'll be important to U.S. hopes.
With the NFL season heading into the last week of September, Scott Pianowski revisits his fantasy power rankings.
The No. 1 pick was back on the field for the first time in more than a week, and the signs point to him starting against the Vikings.
Lillard is headed to Milwaukee in a three-team deal with the Suns.
Aaron Rodgers is gone, but Jordan Love is keeping the Packers relevant.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Make a magnificent shot in a major, and you’ll celebrate alone. Make a magnificent shot in a Ryder Cup, and you’ve got 11 teammates and an entire nation — or continent — behind you. Here are some of the greatest shots in Ryder Cup history.
It's nearly tee time for the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's what you need to know.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Garrett Wilson and Michael Carter were both seen airing grievances on the sideline.
If Ryan Day wants to prove Lou Holtz wrong, that can only be done on a November afternoon in Ann Arbor.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
"That's the plan," said Watson as the Packers face a key early-season NFC North matchup.
Head coach Robert Saleh reiterated Monday that Wilson will remain the Jets' starting quarterback.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and boy there is quite a bit of panic after Week 3. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens do their best to react to everyone's submissions. Behrens also provides his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 4.
It's hard to identify what might slow down Miami, which is on a historic pace statistically through three games. But we'll do our best to figure out where to start.