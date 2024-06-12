Former Blue Jay Brooks Roaldson committing to UJ men's hockey

Jun. 12—JAMESTOWN — When he finished his season with the Badlands Sabres, Jamestown native Brooks Roaldson had multiple choices on what to do next but decided to stay home and commit to play for the University of Jamestown men's hockey program.

"I decided to take a year off of school, go play junior hockey at the NA3HL in Rapid City and then when I was making my decision on whether I wanted to go to school and play hockey or play another year of juniors, I looked into UJ and realized that they have probably the best mix of both in academics and competitiveness in their program," Roaldson said. "So that's what really drew me to the school."

Roaldson said he officially decided to commit to the program in May. Roaldson said he was deciding between the Jimmies, Florida Gulf Coast University and Grand Canyon University (Arizona). Roaldson said he wanted to go to the Jimmies over the other universities because of his knowledge of the program. Roaldson said he is thinking about studying mechanical engineering at UJ.

"It's right at home, it's familiar which is the nice thing," Roaldson said. "I know people who have gone to UJ and been successful and honestly the academics as well. They have a great academic program and it was a nice mix of everything."

Roaldson said he does not know what his role will be with the Jimmies this upcoming season. Roaldson said his goals as a Jimmie are to help the team go deep into the ACHA National Tournament. Roaldson said he will primarily be playing right wing for the Jimmies.

During his time as a Blue Jay, Roaldson said he and his teammates would practice against the Jimmies.

"Every year that I was a Blue Jay we had a chance to practice against some of the UJ guys," Roaldson said. "We actually got a chance to play the Division II team a couple times while I was in high school. Being in the same facility as them and we'd have practice and they'd have a game after that. You follow along, basically, you know how they're doing throughout the season because you're just so invested in the hockey community in Jamestown."

Throughout the recruiting process, Roaldson said he talked to Jimmies head coach Dean Stork about Roaldson's plan and what the university could offer him.

Roaldson is the third player from Jamestown to play for the Jimmies after Andrew Yatskis and Easton Romsdal.

"I think that's a big thing in growing the game of hockey in Jamestown, is getting kids that are originally from Jamestown playing on the college team to show that you can play hockey at the next level if you're from Jamestown," Roaldson said.

Roaldson and Romsdal were teammates on the Jays from 2021-2023. As a result, Roaldson said he reached out to talk to Romsdal about the program and his experience as a Jimmie.

"I had a lot of conversations playing with Easton, going back to when we first started and throughout the season," Roaldson said. "I obviously played a lot with him growing up and throughout high school. He just told me that he really enjoyed it and it was a grind but he enjoyed the grind and he enjoyed putting all the work in to make things happen."

During his only season with the Sabres, Roaldson had 18 goals and 19 assists for 37 points in 44 games. In his three years playing with the Blue Jays, Roaldson played in 72 games scoring 38 goals with 54 assists for 92 points.

Through his time with the Sabres, Roaldson said he built relationships with his teammates and became a more accountable person.

"I think it'll help a lot, it helps with development so much, being able to be on the ice from the beginning of August to the end of March and playing ... I think it was 48 games that we played, practicing every day and just focusing on hockey," Roaldson said about the impact of playing for the Sabres. "It was huge in allowing me to grow as a hockey player."