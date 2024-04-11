Former Blue Jay Boden Skunberg commits to Illinois State

Apr. 10—NORMAL, Ill. — Boden Skunberg has committed to Illinois State University for his fifth year after spending the previous four years at North Dakota State University.

Skunberg announced his decision on his Instagram page with the caption being an arrow and the area code for Illinois State University, 309.

The Jamestown native played in 117 games for the Bison, scoring 1,142 career points, grabbing 466 rebounds and collecting 148 assists.

On March 26, Skunberg retweeted a post on X, formerly Twitter, that said he was deciding between multiple schools including Illinois State, the University of Central Florida, the University of Wyoming and Loyola University Chicago.

Last season, the Illinois State Redbirds finished 14-17 overall and 9-11 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Skunberg is currently the only player on the roster from North Dakota.