Former Blue baffled by lack of Euro 2024 action for current star

Former Chelsea player Chris Sutton has described Cole Palmer’s omission from the England team at Euro 2024 as “baffling.”

Palmer scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists last season which saw him named Premier League Young Player of the Year in his first season of playing regular football.

The 22-year-old was rewarded with a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad, which was quite an achievement considering he only received his first call up last November.

Such has been Palmer’s rise this season there have been conversations about whether the former Manchester City man should be starting for England given his form last season.

Many people at the very least expected Palmer to be a go to option from the bench given the game changing qualities he possesses, but he’s yet to play a single minute.

Palmer has twice been overlooked from the bench, and England could have done with his qualities as they struggled against Denmark.

Palmer has yet to feature for England at Euro 2024.

Southgate is expected to make changes for the final group game against Slovenia on Tuesday, with Conor Gallagher set to come into the line-up, but it appears Palmer will once again be on the bench.

Former Blue Sutton is baffled by Palmer’s lack of action and called on Southgate to be ruthless.

“He’s [Southgate] got to be ruthless now, hasn’t he because things haven’t been working,” he told Metro.

“I’ve got to say one thing which I have found quite baffling is the omission of Cole Palmer.

“Given the season he had at Chelsea, it’s quite baffling for him not to have been given any game time in the opening two games.

“I would play Rice alongside Jude Bellingham because he can be a six or an eight or a 10 and I would find a way to get Cole Palmer into the team.

“If we’re searching for that bit more creativity then he’s the perfect player to provide it.”

Palmer will be hoping for an opportunity against Slovenia, but if he doesn’t feature then it would seem barring any injuries his chances of featuring in the tournament would appear slim.