Former Blazer Caleb Swanigan looks unrecognizable in latest appearance

When former professional athletes move on from the game, it's a coin toss if they remain in similar game shape or not.

In the case of former Trail Blazers big man Caleb Swanigan, his body has shifted tremendously during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After opting out of the Orlando bubble last summer, Swanigan did not sign with a franchise as an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2020-21 NBA season. In fact, he did not make headlines until being arrested in Indiana during December for possession of "3.4 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash inside his vehicle,” per the IndyStar.

His newest mugshot was shared on social media.

Tuesday, Swanigan appeared in court pleading guilty for a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge and was given a 180-day suspended sentence with two days time served as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. He will avoid any jail time.

Pictures of his court appearance surfaced on social media where he clearly has struggled with further weight gain since his arrest in December.

It has been 434 days since Swanigan played in an NBA game, a home contest against the Phoenix Suns where he had five rebounds and an assist in eleven minutes at the Moda Center.

Portland, who drafted Swanigan with the 26th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, re-acquired him prior to the 2020 NBA Trade Deadline in the Trevor Ariza acquisition. For the Trail Blazers, Swanigan played in 20 games, including one start, and averaged 3.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game.

The former Big Ten Player of the Year struggled with childhood obesity before losing more than 100 pounds during high school and winning the 2015 IndyStar Mr. Basketball award. Heading into 8th grade, 6'2" Swanigan weighed nearly 400 pounds per ESPN. By his senior year of high school, he was 260-pounds.

Hopefully, Swanigan can get the help he needs to get back on track and closer to playing shape.