Former Blackhawks player’s attorney expects 2010 teammate and a ‘person in management’ to be called as witnesses in sexual assault lawsuit

CHICAGO — The attorney who represents a former Chicago Blackhawks player in a sexual assault lawsuit against the team intends to call a former teammate as a witness in the case.

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune on Friday, Susan E. Loggans also said her client and the teammate complained about the conduct of former Hawks video coach Bradley Aldrich to a member of Hawks management in addition to speaking with a team psychologist who is named in the suit filed April 30 in Cook County Circuit Court.

The representative of Hawks management was not identified or referenced in the eight-page document.

“He brought it up to the mental skills coach (James F. Gary) and to another person,” Loggans told the Tribune. “But I don’t want to give you that person’s name now because they’ll be a witness in the case.

“But (it’s) another person in management.”

The former Hawks player, identified only as “John Doe,” was a member of the 2009-10 team, which went on to win the Stanley Cup.

“He brought it up (to staff), and so did the witness,” Loggans said. “And the witness told me, when I asked him, ‘Did the Blackhawks know about it?’ and he said, ‘Oh, absolutely.’ He mentioned the two names and he said they were both fully aware of what’s going on.”

The suit alleges that in or around May 2010, Aldrich “sent inappropriate text messages” to John Doe, “turned on porn and began to masturbate” in front of him without his consent and “threatened to injure (him) … physically, financially and emotionally if the plaintiff did not engage in sexual activity” with him.

The suit seeks at least $150,000 in damages.

Aldrich, 38, was convicted in December 2013 of having sexual contact with a high school hockey player in Houghton, Mich., while serving as a team volunteer. He was sentenced in February 2014 to six months in jail and five years of probation and is registered as a sex offender.

Nevertheless, the Hawks have denied that the former player’s lawsuit has any merit.

“The Chicago Blackhawks take the allegations asserted by a former player very seriously,” Adam Rogowin, vice president of communications, said in an emailed statement Thursday. “Based on our investigation, we believe the allegations against the organization lack merit and we are confident the team will be absolved of any wrongdoing. As this is a pending litigation matter, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”

The lawsuit contends that Aldrich’s alleged victim, “John Doe” sought counseling services from mental skills coach John F. Gary and informed him of what purportedly happened, but Gary “convinced plaintiff that the sexual assault was his fault, that he was culpable for what happened, made mistakes during his encounter with the perpetrator and permitted the sexual assault to occur.”

A voicemail was a left on a phone listing for James F. Gary but was not returned.

According to Loggans, the witness doesn’t want to be identified and told her he fears repercussions within the hockey community. But the issue of his anonymity might become a court battle if the team seeks to vet his credibility.

The Hawks didn’t immediately have a response to Loggans’ latest comments when contacted Friday.

Loggans also addressed skepticism about her client’s credibility. In the suit, “John Doe” said he had suppressed the memory of his encounters with Aldrich until July 2019, when he learned about Aldrich’s Michigan case.

“He was told that it was his fault, he was told that if he ever brought it up again life was over as he knew it, so he suppressed it,” she said. “The triggering event for him was when he learned that this guy had done it to somebody else, he felt, ‘Oh, my God, if somebody would’ve done something about this at the time, it never would’ve happened.

“So he allowed himself to bring that memory about again.”