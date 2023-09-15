Former Blackhawk Andrew Ladd retires from the NHL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Andrew Ladd, former Blackhawks winger, announced his retirement last Sunday.

Ladd, 37, played with the Blackhawks over two different stints. His first stint between 2007-10 (three seasons) earned him his first of two Stanley Cups. Before that stint, the Hawks traded Tuomo Ruutu to the Winnipeg Jets to acquire him.

The second stint happened during the back half of the 2015 season. He helped the Blackhawks win their third Stanley Cup. The Hawks traded a 2016 first-round pick to re-acquire Ladd before he joined the team.

Ladd recorded 305 points over his career by way of 139 goals and 166 assists. He played over 8,800 minutes on the ice over his career between the Hawks, Jets Carolina Hurricanes, New York Islanders, Atlanta Thrashers and Arizona Coyotes.

He played his last game in April 2022 with the Coyotes.

