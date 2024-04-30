Former Bills WR Zay Jones released by Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released veteran wide receiver Zay Jones.

Jones, 29, signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars before the 2022 season. His release saved the Jags $4.183 million against the salary cap according to Jaguars Wire.

Jones was traded by the Buffalo Bills, who selected him out of East Carolina with a second-round pick at the 2017 NFL draft.

Jones slowly came along during his career in Buffalo, eventually leading the Bills with 56 receptions for 652 yards and seven touchdowns.

After off-field issues, Buffalo traded Jones to the Las Vegas Raiders where he played until being signed by the Jags.

Because of his connections with the Bills, there could be a possibility he’s added to Buffalo’s receiving room. The Bills only selected one receiver at the 2024 NFL draft in Keon Coleman via a second-round pick.

