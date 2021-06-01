Former Bills WR Stevie Johnson holds football camp in Buffalo

Over the weekend, former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson held a football camp for the first time in Western New York. Johnson’s foundation, “Handle Biz, Have Fun,” held the event and took place at Amherst High School’s Dimp Wagner Field.

Johnson, a California native, told the Buffalo News that the reason he wanted to come back and hold the camp was because of the way the community accepted him when he started his career with the Bills in 2008.

“The city took me in (during my playing career),” Johnson said. “How do I repay them aside from playing football? I can’t play forever. So, I come back by spreading my game, my techniques and my knowledge to the youth.”

Johnson added: “This is what we do on the West Coast so being able to bring it back to Buffalo is special.”

Per the report, the camp came together very quickly, in about three weeks. Johnson raffled off items to campers during the free event, too.

Johnson was a seventh-round pick of the Bills out of Kentucky in 2008. He spent the first six of his eight NFL seasons with the Bills before playing for the 49ers and Chargers to round out his career in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

