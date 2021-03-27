Former Bills WR Sammy Watkins signs with Ravens

Former Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins is on the move again. Buffalo’s first-round pick from 2014 is now a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

According to Ravens Wire, Watkins has signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million on Saturday.

Baltimore had been in the market for awhile to find a new playmaker for quarterback Lamar Jackson. They landed on Watkins after failed attempts at signing players like JuJu Smith-Schuster and T.Y. Hilton.

Watkins hasn’t played with the Bills since 2016. He was among the first players who was traded by Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott during his first offseason as coach.

Despite that, Watkins did say on social media recently during his time as a free agent that he would be open to returning to Buffalo. After Emmanuel Sanders signed, that became very unlikely, though.

Originally the Bills traded Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams, and he eventually signed with the Kansas City Chiefs previously as a free agent. Over the last three years with the Chiefs, Watkins caught 129 passes for 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns.

