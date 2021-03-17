Former Bills WR John Brown lands with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with former Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown.

On Wednesday, SiriusXM’s Adam Caplan reported that Brown’s deal is for one year. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million with incentives.

Brown, 30, was released by the Bills last week. In cutting him, Buffalo saved $7.9 million against the 2021 salary cap in doing so. Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson was also released at the same time.

Last season, Brown struggled with injuries and was in and out of the Bills’ lineup. In his first season in Buffalo in 2019, Brown emerged as a 1,000-plus yard wideout that was a key contributor for quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills themselves reportedly will sign Emmanuel Sanders to replace Brown on Thursday.

