Former Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders joins NFL Network

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has finished his playing career but he’s not leaving football.

It was announced over the weekend that Sanders, who spent his final year as a player with the Bills in 2021, will be joining NFL Network as an analyst. Sanders made his debut on NFL Game Day ahead of the league’s Week 3 Sunday slate.

Per a release from the network, Sanders will also feature on “various other NFL Network programs” in his new role.

Sanders, 35, expressed a desire to potentially continue playing this spring. However, he never latched on with another team. At the time, Sanders noted he would like to play for a “contender.”

Check out one of Sanders’ first segments as an analyst below:

