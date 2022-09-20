Former Bills WR Cole Beasley finds home with Buccaneers

Cole Beasley is officially back in the NFL.

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the veteran receiver to their practice squad.

According to Bucs Wire, Beasley is unlikely to spend much time on the PS. He’ll be brought up to the active roster in due time, potentially as soon as their upcoming contest against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

In March, Buffalo released Beasley. The 33-year-old requested to be traded by the Bills prior to that.

Early in the offseason, general manager Brandon Beane had stated that he would welcome Beasley back in the fold next season despite him being an obvious cut candidate.

Beasley’s cap hit stayed around the same as it was last season ($7.5 million) in his contract with the Bills, but his dead cap hit dropped from $8.4M to $1.5M, per Spotrac.

Last year, Beasley had 82 catches for 693 yards with one touchdown. The season prior he also had 82 grabs but the rest of his numbers were better: 967 yards and four TDs.

The Bucs bring Beasley on board as an option for quarterback Tom Brady following a slew of injuries Tampa has had at the receiver position. Additionally, wideout Mike Evans was suspended for one game.

Reports as recent as July had indicated there was “significant interest” in Beasley. Despite that, he remained a free agent until now.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire