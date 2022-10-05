Former Bills WR Cole Beasley retires soon after signing with Bucs

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has retired from the NFL.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Beasley has decided that it’s time to look at life after football despite only recently coming back to the league.

Beasley, 33, only just joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 20.

Prior to joining the Bucs, Beasley played in Buffalo from 2019 to 2021. He was still under contract with the Bills through this current NFL season, however, Beasley requested the Bills trade him.

When that did not occur, the team granted his release in March 17.

