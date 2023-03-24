Former Bills TE Tommy Sweeney signs with Giants

The latest former player for Brian Daboll while he was with the Buffalo Bills to join him with the New York Giants is tight end Tommy Sweeney.

According to Giants Wire, Sweeney is heading to New York. Full terms of the deal have yet to be announced, but Sweeney was one of the Bills’ pending free agents and his inked a new contract across the state.

Sweeney was a seventh-round pick by Buffalo in the 2019 NFL draft out of Boston College. Sweeney flashed early in his career and during the preseason, however, he never put together big games for the Bills in the regular season.

Sweeney appeared in 24 games (four starts) over four years in Buffalo. He notched 18 catches for 165 yards and one touchdowns in that span.

Most notably, the 27-year-old had to sit out the 2020 NFL season after being diagnosed with myocarditis.

Like his role with the Bills, Sweeney will compete for a depth spot with the Giants. New York made waves during the start of free agency when the Giants traded for tight end Darren Waller, who will undoubtedly see the No. 1 snaps.

Without Sweeney, Quintin Morris currently looks to be Buffalo’s top backup at tight end behind Dawson Knox. The Bills could go on to address the position at the upcoming 2023 NFL draft as most analysts consider this year’s tight end position to be deep.

Along with Sweeney, other former Bills players to move onto the Giants that had Daboll connections include:

