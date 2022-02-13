Former Bills who will suit up in Super Bowl 56 with Rams, Bengals
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cincinnati BengalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Unfortunately the Bills will not be suiting up for the NFL’s Super Bowl 56. But some familiar faces will.
Here’s a quick rundown of former Bills players currently with the Rams and Bengals:
Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell (19) Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
WR Brandon Powell
Powell was battling for the Bills’ kick returner job this offseason and lost that training camp battle. He went onto the Dolphins’ practice squad before ending up with the Rams in November.
Injured reserve: WR Robert Woods
Cincinnati Bengals
Offensive guard Quinton Spain #67. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
OL Quinton Spain
Upset upon losing his starting spot on the Bills’ offensive line early in 2020, Quinton Spain was released and latched on with the Bengals. He’s still starting with them.
1
1