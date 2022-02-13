Former Bills who will suit up in Super Bowl 56 with Rams, Bengals

Unfortunately the Bills will not be suiting up for the NFL’s Super Bowl 56. But some familiar faces will.

Here’s a quick rundown of former Bills players currently with the Rams and Bengals:

Los Angeles Rams

Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell (19) Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

WR Brandon Powell

Powell was battling for the Bills’ kick returner job this offseason and lost that training camp battle. He went onto the Dolphins’ practice squad before ending up with the Rams in November.

Injured reserve: WR Robert Woods

Cincinnati Bengals

Offensive guard Quinton Spain #67. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

OL Quinton Spain

Upset upon losing his starting spot on the Bills’ offensive line early in 2020, Quinton Spain was released and latched on with the Bengals. He’s still starting with them.

