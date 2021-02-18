Former Bills RB LeSean McCoy knew Patriots would struggle without Tom Brady

Former Bills running back LeSean McCoy has been on the good and bad side of Tom Brady in his NFL career.

This past year saw him win a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers as a depth running back. Brady was his quarterback. On the flip side, McCoy was with the Bills from 2015-2018 and had to face Brady twice a year when he was with the Patriots.

With both of those experiences in his back pocket, McCoy said he was none too surprised that the Patriots dropped off without Brady in 2020.

Shady, appearing on the Pat McAfee Show this week, touted the things many do about Brady, such as his work ethic. But McCoy also referenced his past facing the QB and in that, he threw a little shade toward New England’s direction, even going as far as saying Brady was the bigger reason for their success than coach Bill Belichick.

“Real talk, I played in Buffalo and I would play this dude every year, twice a year. I’d say, ‘When Brady leaves, the Patriots, they will not be as good.’ Everybody talks about this Belichick — and I respect Belichick, he’s a great coach — but c’mon, let’s stop that,” McCoy said. “When (Brady) leaves that team, they will not be the same. The guy is different. You feed off of him. His energy.”

As things turned out, the Pats were 7-9 last season without Brady. A bit worse than his Super Bowl victory.

Unfortunately for the Bills and the rest of the NFL, McCoy also mentioned that the work Brady puts in makes him believe that Brady might be able to play for another five seasons. We’ll see how that plays out.

It also remains to be seen how long McCoy plays, too. Prior to Super Bowl LV, the 32-year-old running back said he feels he believes could add to a team as a veteran backup, but mentioned if the Bucs win the title he might retire. No decision on that from McCoy just yet as he’ll be a free agent next month.

Related