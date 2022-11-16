Former Bills RB Fred Jackson dishes on team’s losing streak (video)

The Bills have now lost back-to-back contests to the Jets and Vikings, respectively.

A few short weeks ago the team was riding high. Yes, they had already lost to the Dolphins earlier in the year, but most still considered them the Super Bowl favorite.

Not so much anymore.

But the NFL is a week-to-week league. Even though the Bills have fallen down the standings, things can change again for the better quickly.

A fan favorite and former team captain on the Bills has reflected on how he would handle this ongoing situation.

Ex-Bills running back Fred Jackson said he start to turn up the heat in the locker room.

Jackson said he would truthfully start to be harsh, if so required.

“We do need to see what’s going on,” Jackson said. “Yes it is just one game but we have had every opportunity to win these games.”

For Jackson’s full breakdown on the current state of the Bills, see the attached Spectrum News clip below:

“Yes, it is just one game, but we have had every opportunity to win these football games and we have to start making plays,” @Fred22Jackson gives his take on the Bills' overtime loss to the Vikings. pic.twitter.com/YhZJllAMTn — Spectrum News 1 BUF (@SPECNews1BUF) November 14, 2022

Related

NFL: Bills' Gabe Davis late catch vs. Vikings should have been reversed Bills got away with a penalty during overtime goal-line stand vs. Vikings Former Bills OL Wyatt Teller having injury troubles ahead of facing former team

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire