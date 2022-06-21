Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick officially joins Amazon as NFL analyst

Ryan Fitzpatrick will officially be coming to a screen near you in 2022.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Fitzpatrick will join Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage team. Fitzpatrick will reportedly be a studio analyst for Prime Video, working as a pre, half, and post-time analyst.

Along with Fitzpatrick, former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez and cornerback Richard Sherman will also join their studio team.

Shortly after Fitzpatrick retired from the NFL on June 2, it was reported that Amazon had approached Fitzpatrick about such a role.

Fitzpatrick suited up for nine teams in his career, his time in Buffalo was the longest tenure he ever spent with one team.

His well-liked attitude and playing style followed him throughout his career, so the charismatic QB landing such an opportunity despite his lack of experience broadcasting does not come as a surprise.

Fitzpatrick & Co. joins an already impressive lineup in Amazon’s broadcasting booth for the NFL. Calling TNF games for the outlet will be a duo of Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.

Amazon will be broadcasting Thursday Night Football matchups throughout the 2022 season.

Related