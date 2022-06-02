Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick retires from NFL

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Former Buffalo Bills quarterback and all-time fan favorite, Ryan Fitzpatrick, has retired from the NFL.

The news came about in an interesting way.

One of Fitzpatrick’s former teammates with the Bills, running back Fred Jackson, sent out a screenshot indicating the QB was calling it a career. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport went on to confirm the update.:

