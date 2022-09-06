Former Bills QB Mitch Trubisky officially named Steelers’ starter

A former Buffalo Bills quarterback is now starting under center for another NFL team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers named Mitch Trubisky their No. 1 QB on Monday, according to Steelers Wire.

Trubisky only spent the 2021 season in Buffalo after starting his career with the Chicago Bears, but that still counts as an ex-Bill.

The Bears used a first-round pick on Trubisky back in 2017 and eventually declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. In his career, Trubisky has a 29-21 record as a starter, but Buffalo managed to ink him to a one-year deal.

Trubisky departed this spring, signing in Pittsburgh as a free agent. It was expected that Trubisky would be one-and-done with the Bills because of his desire to find a chance at starting.

After signing, Trubisky’s Steeler future did not always seem rock solid and still isn’t in the long term. The Steelers used a first-round selection on quarterback Kenny Pickett at the 2022 NFL draft, who is expected to be the team’s eventual answer.

Despite that, Pickett is currently third on the Steelers’ depth chart at QB.

Pending a very short leash, the Trubisky update could hit home for Buffalo.

In Week 5, the Bills host the Steelers. It remains to be seen if Trubisky continues starting through the first month of the season by the time that contest rolls around.

Trubisky and the Steelers have their first test against the defending AFC champs, the Cincinnati Bengals, in Week1.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire