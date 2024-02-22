Former Bills punter Matt Araiza signs contract with Chiefs, his agency announces
Matt Araiza has signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, his agency JL Sports announced Thursday.
This comes after no charges were filed in a gang rape case involving the 23-year-old. A separate civil suit against him was dropped in December.
We are proud to announce that our client @matt_araiza has signed with the @Chiefs . We are grateful to Brett Veach, coach Reid and the @Chiefs organization for giving Matt this opportunity.
Matt has been to hell and back in the last 18 months. He has handled himself with grace
— JL Sports (@JLSports3) February 22, 2024
The former Buffalo Bills punter thanked his family for their support in a statement.
Statement from @matt_araiza
“I am proud and honored to sign a contract with the @Chiefs
I am thrilled to be able to continue my NFL career.
I want to thank my family, who have been my rock and my many friends who have been unwavering in their support.
— JL Sports (@JLSports3) February 22, 2024
