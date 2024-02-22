Advertisement

Former Bills punter Matt Araiza signs contract with Chiefs, his agency announces

Callie Lawson-Freeman
Contributing writer
·1 min read
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAR 5: Matt Araiza #PK01 of the San Diego State Aztecs speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Matt Araiza is back in the NFL. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Matt Araiza has signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, his agency JL Sports announced Thursday.

This comes after no charges were filed in a gang rape case involving the 23-year-old. A separate civil suit against him was dropped in December.

The former Buffalo Bills punter thanked his family for their support in a statement.

