Former Bills punter Matt Araiza signs to play in Mexico

Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza is back on the football field in a place you might not expect.

Araiza has signed with Tijuana Galgos, a professional team in Mexico’s top American football league.

The team confirmed the news on Thursday via social media:

Araiza’s controversial stay in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills is well noted.

He was a sixth-round pick of the team at the 2022 NFL draft. On Aug. 25 shortly after the team awarded Araiza the starting punting job, he was accused of being part of a gang raping of a 17-year-old girl while he attended San Diego State, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Days later, Buffalo released him. Araiza had initially and continues to maintain innocence and in December the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office announced Araiza and none of his former teammates would be charged.

A trail for a civil suit is scheduled for October.

Nicknamed the “Punt God” in college for his booming kicks at the college level, Araiza has yet to have any connection to any NFL club since being released by the Bills.

