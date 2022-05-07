Former Bills president/GM Tom Donahoe leaves Eagles

Tom Donahoe, formerly of the Buffalo Bills front office most recently of the Philadelphia Eagles, has left his position as senior football advisor according to Eagles Wire.

Donahoe, 75, was on an expiring contract and the 75-year-old will move on. He had been with Philadelphia since 2012.

With the Eagles, Donahoe won Super Bowl LII.

In Buffalo, Donahoe took the role of president/general manager for the team from 2001 to 2005. The Bills had been 31–48 during his tenure.

Donahoe had replaced team owner Ralph Wilson Jr. as president, who then went on to replace Donahoe in 2005. Former team head coach Marv Levy took over general manager duties at that time.

Prior to his time in Buffalo, Donahoe was the Pittsburgh Steelers general manager.

