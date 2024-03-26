Former Bills and Patriots RB Damein Harris announces retirement from the NFL

It’s both a happy and sad day as former Alabama running back Damien Harris has announced his retirement from the NFL after five seasons. Harris was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft (No. 87 overall) to the New England Patriots where he spent the first four years of his career before signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2023 season.

Granted they call it the Not For Long League, but five years is a good run for a back in the NFL. Harris started 34 of 44 career games and posted 2,188 career yards, 21 touchdowns and a career 4.6 yards per carry. He only appeared in one Playoff game with the Patriots back in 2021 where he had just nine carries for 30 yards.

During his time with Alabama though, he was a really special player and leader as he helped bring two national titles back to Tuscaloosa. Harris was never the only true feature back as he had to split time with Bo Scarbrough and Josh Jacobs over the years, but was always incredibly reliable when No. 34 was called. I would not be shocked to see Harris working for ESPN or something of that nature in the near future as he is a very strong and fun personality.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire