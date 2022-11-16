Bills’ Sean McDermott on Nyheim Hines: ‘It does take some time’
The #Bills are bringing along Hines slowly:
Purdue comes from behind to win 75-70 over the Marquette Golden Eagles. Coach Matt Painter finally gets his win over Shaka Smart. On a night where Marquette seemed to have an answer for Purdue every time the Boilers got a lead, it was Purdue's true freshman Braden Smith that created his first bit of Mackey Magic after a little help from Caleb Furst.
The Boilermakers signed five players from the 2023 recruiting class
The Saints released each of their practice squad running backs on Tuesday, parting ways with both Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore:
The Bills have gone from AFC frontrunners to third place in their division after back-to-back losses to the Jets and Vikings and that change in fortunes has led to a lot of chatter about what’s wrong with the team. Quarterback Josh Allen’s play has been central to those discussions. He’s thrown four interceptions and lost [more]
San Diego State vs New Mexico game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 12 game on Friday, November 18
Boston Celtics point guard luminary Jo Jo White was born on this day in 1946.
Another week, another FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination for Bears QB Justin Fields.
Over 1000 players have represented the Three Lions since 1872 - here are the youngest post-war debutants
Ohio State vs Maryland game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 12 game on Saturday, November 19
Instead of accepting the Dodgers' qualifying offer, left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson agreed to a three-year contract with the Angels.
Since the beginning of the 2021 season, the Vikings have played 27 regular-season games. Twenty-one of them — 13 wins, eight losses — have been decided by one score. This year, the Vikings are 7-0 in one-score games, having pulled off double-digit fourth-quarter comebacks to stun crowds in Washington and Buffalo the past two weeks. Those close victories, and consequently, the lack of lopsided ...
The man, who worked for a Texas school district, handcuffed and assaulted her at his home in New Mexico, federal prosecutors said.
Donald Trump’s presidential announcement Tuesday included the usual rhetorical targets of China, the news media, and President Joe Biden.
The Philadelphia Eagles may have finally lost a game in the 2022 regular season, but there are still good stats to look at in Roob's latest edition.
Could Coby White be on the trade block for the Bulls?
The Mets have claimed right-handed reliever Stephen Ridings off waivers from the Yankees.
Just when the golf world believed LIV to be the only battle in town, so Jon Rahm unleashed an almighty attack on the new world rankings system calling it “laughable”.
Former First Lady caused a debate around wedding etiquette after photos emerged of her wedding outfit
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
The talent playing in Qatar is endless. Here are the top squads poised for a potential 2022 FIFA World Cup title run.