Former Bills OL Jon Feliciano now onto 49ers

Former Bills starting offensive lineman Jon Feliciano is on to another club, post-Buffalo tenure.

According to Niners Wire, Feliciano has signed a one-year deal return to the west coast with the San Francisco 49ers.

Feliciano, 31, played three season in Buffalo and became a fan favorite with the Bills. In 2022, he followed former members of the Buffalo front office, namely head coach Brian Daboll, to the New York Giants.

That came after the Bills released him.

That stint only lasted one season, but in that time in New York, Feliciano’s relationship with the Bills soured slightly.

During his final year in Buffalo, Feliciano dealt with multiple injuries. Ike Boettger filled in for Feliciano and never gave up that starting spot once Feliciano returned from injury.

Then once Boettger went down, Buffalo turned things over to Ryan Bates. Both Boettger and Bates still remain with the Bills and even so, Feliciano made comments that he felt like he could have helped the Bills out during their 2021 postseason run.

Those thoughts are understandable. Many athletes have that competitive fire. Where Feliciano struck a nerve with the fan base was following Buffalo’s loss to the New York Jets in the regular season in 2022.

Bills Mafia likes to comment that Buffalo is the only “real New York team,” noting how the Jets and Giants both don’t play in New York State (the Bills also don’t play in Buffalo, for those curious). Feliciano posted via social media after that loss: “The Real NY,” which was a bit of a dig at Buffalo. It didn’t go over well with fans.

In time, Feliciano and his relationship with the Bills and fans will likely heal, if it already hasn’t. But Feliciano’s path to starting is much less clear.

He’s likely going to San Francisco to provide veteran depth at this point in his career. Pro Football Focus graded Feliciano only a 58.2 overall mark with the Giants.

