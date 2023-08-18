Former Bills OL Eric Wood on why the Bills are tough in the preseason (video)

Not only does Eric Wood know a lot about football, he knows a lot about the Bills.

Despite retiring from the NFL, he hasn’t gone far.

Wood is the color analyst on the team’s radio network for games throughout the year.

On the Bills’ current preseason, Wood said during a segment on the team’s television show, One Bills Live, that he can see a different, better team in recent years… especially during the preseason. Wood thinks this Bills roster is a deep one.

“They have a lot of guys with experience,” Wood said.

For more from Wood, see the attached One Bills Live clip below:

#Bills radio color analyst @EWood70 joined the show today and talked about how impressed he has been with the depth on this year's roster.🔊⬇️ Hear more from the former Bills center here:https://t.co/1zykvkKz2K pic.twitter.com/3o33U0F5WR — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) August 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire