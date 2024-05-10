Former Bills linebacker rejects plea offer in weapons possession case

May 10—Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Alex T. Carrington, 36, of East Amherst, is heading toward a trial in his Lockport weapon possession case.

Carrington's trial is scheduled for Aug. 5. He is facing charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and several other traffic law violations all stemming from an April 4, 2022, traffic stop in the Town of Lockport.

He rejected a deal Friday that would have had him plea to attempted criminal possession of a weapon. Public Defender Joseph Catalano did not explain his client's decision.

Carrington is scheduled for one more pre-trial hearing on June 28 in front of Niagara County Judge Caroline Wojtaszek. Prosecutors said it would be his last chance to take the plea deal.

Also on Friday, body camera footage from Carrington's arrest on April 4, 2020, was deemed admissible for the trial.

Niagara County Sheriff's deputies stopped Carrington on South Transit Street at 1:30 a.m. April 4, 2022, for speeding and driving without headlights. Deputies said Carrington appeared to be intoxicated and refused their requests to get out of his vehicle.

As they questioned Carrington, one of the deputies said he saw an ammunition magazine "in clear view" inside a pocket of the driver's side door of the vehicle. Carrington reportedly attempted to start the car and drive away, and the deputies said they used a Taser to stop him.

The deputies said as they pulled Carrington out of the vehicle, they found a loaded Glock 17 handgun under his leg. Two more loaded, high-capacity magazines were also found inside the vehicle.

Carrington was a third round draft pick of the Bills in 2010. He played for the team from 2010 through 2013.

After the 2013 season, Carrington signed with the then-St Louis Rams before returning to the Bills in 2015. Carrington ended his six-year NFL career with the Houston Texans in 2016.