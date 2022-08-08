Former Bills LB Kiko Alonso retires after one day return with Saints

So much for the legend returning…

Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Kiko Alonso had a workout with the New Orleans Saints last week. Alonso had last played in the NFL for the Saints in 2019 but New Orleans evidently saw something in him as he was signed to a deal shortly after.

However, Alonso evidently was not feeling well about his football return.

That’s because after spending one practice on the Saints roster, Alonso decided to retire from the NFL.

The defender previously had ACL injuries. He was working back from those and after a humid, muggy practice in New Orleans according to Saints Wire, Alonso hung ’em up.

Alonso is slated to turn 32 on Aug. 14. Players can pull off a few more seasons under certain circumstances at that age, but Alonso’s injury history was working against him.

Alonso was picked by Buffalo in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. He only played one year with the Bills as a rookie, but he had a strong year and impressed. Alonso finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Alonso then missed his entire second year due to injury and was traded.

That deal fetched Buffalo All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy from the Philadelphia Eagles.

That trade went very well for the Bills as Alonso went on to only play one season with the Eagles. McCoy earned Pro Bowl honors in Buffalo.

Alonso spent 2016 to 2018 with the Miami Dolphins as well.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire