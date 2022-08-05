Former Bills LB Kiko Alonso back in the NFL

The legend is back.

Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Kiko Alonso is making his football return. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Alonso worked out with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday and went on to sign with the team.

Alonso, 31, last played in the league in 2019 with the Saints.

In terms of Buffalo, Alonso has always lived in Bills lore.

Alonso was picked by Buffalo in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. He only played one year with the Bills as a rookie, but he had a strong year and impressed. Alonso finished second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.

However, Alonso missed his entire second year due to injury and then was traded.

That deal fetched Buffalo All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy from the Philadelphia Eagles.

That trade went very well for the Bills as Alonso went on to only play one season with the Eagles. McCoy earned Pro Bowl honors in Buffalo.

Alonso spent 2016 to 2018 with the Miami Dolphins as well.

Per Saints Wire, Alonso will battle for a depth position at linebacker. New Orleans recently lost out on the Kwon Alexander sweepstakes, as he signed with the New York Jets last week.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire