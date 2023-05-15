Former Bills LB Andre Smith signs with Falcons

Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith is now a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith, 26, signed in Atlanta after trying out for the team during recent minicamp practices according to Falcons Wire.

Smith played two seasons in Buffalo, from 2020 to 2021. He became a free agent after spending time with the Tennessee Titans last season.

During his career including his tenure in Buffalo, Smith mostly played a special teams role. Despite having experience in the Bills defensive scheme, Smith was not re-signed this offseason despite previously being a backup for Tremaine Edmunds.

The Bills originally traded a seventh-round pick for Smith in 2020.

Smith was then released by the team in October 2022 after he served a PED suspension from the NFL. He had claimed his innocence during the suspension.

