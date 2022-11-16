Former Bills LB Andre Smith signs with Titans

Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith has signed on with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday.

His representation, Steinway Sports, announced the news via their social media account on Twitter.

Per Titans Wire, Smith had a workout in Tennessee last week with a slew of other players.

Smith, 25, was released by Buffalo on Oct. 18.

On that same day, Smith was allowed to rejoin the Bills. He had successfully served a six-game suspension. Upon being reinstated, Buffalo had a decision: Stay or go? The team opted to cut him.

Smith’s infraction was performance enhancing drug (PED) related. Smith was suspended by the NFL in June for a failed test the prior November. He had claimed his innocence since.

The Bills originally traded for Smith in 2019. During his tenure in Buffalo, he contributed on special teams.

Titans Wire reports that the signing of Smith comes on the heels of Tennessee losing linebacker Zach Cunningham for at least four games after he was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 10.

Fellow Titans linebacker David Long also suffered a stinger injury during their victory over the Denver Broncos last weekend.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire