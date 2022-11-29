Former Bills DE Jerry Hughes kicks over Gatorade on Texans sideline

Former Bills defensive lineman Jerry Hughes has had a frustrating year with the Texans. It boiled over in Week 12.

The Texans (1-9-1) lost another game on Sunday, 30-15, against the Dolphins (8-3).

Hughes himself has had a decent year. He has eight total sacks for his hometown team.

But according to Texans Wire, after the Dolphins scored their first touchdown, Hughes was upset. The 34-year-old kicked a Gatorade tub over.

Check it out via the CBS Sports clip below:

YIKES!! Tua has Texans Defenders on the sideline kicking over water coolers in frustration. It’s only the first quarter! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/b8Ja2MEt2S — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire