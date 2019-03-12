Former Bills DT Kyle Williams qualifies for U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship

Just because he’s done playing football doesn’t mean former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams is done competing.

Williams and playing partner Greg Berthelot earned a spot in the 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship at Bandon Dunes by combining to shoot an 8-under par 64 at the Country Club of Louisiana on Monday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The four-ball championship is a relatively new addition to the USGA’s championship slate. The championship was first held in 2015 and is a two-man, best-ball format. It’s composed of 128 teams of two that play 36 holes of stroke play before the top 32 teams move to match play.

Williams shot a 6-over 78 while Berthelot shot a 3-under 69. Their 8-under combined score won the qualifier by two shots over three teams that combined for 6-under 66 scores. All three of those teams also qualified for the championship. The tournament is open to anyone with a handicap of 5.4 or better.

Williams announced his retirement from the Bills at the end of last season after 13 years with in Buffalo.

The 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship will be held May 24-29 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Ore. on the Pacific Dunes and Old Macdonald courses.