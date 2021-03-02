Former Bills DT Jordan Phillips felt Buffalo wrath after J.J. Watt signing

Former Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was feeling good on Monday when his team signed pass rusher JJ Watt.

Who would blame him? Put yourself in his shoes.

Phillips, who signed with the Cardinals last offseason, got some reinforcements via Watt. With a three-time Defensive Player of the Year on the Arizona defensive line with him? Phillips knows there’s going to be a ripple effect and it’s probably going to benefit him.

Just like a fan might, Phillips took to his social media account via Twitter with excitement after hearing the news. He was pumped, and Phillips made this exact point:

Who are you gonna double now lol 😂😂😂💀 — Jordan Phillips (@bigj9797) March 1, 2021

Well… that did not go over too well in Buffalo.

The Cards signing Watt kind of came out of nowhere. The Bills, along with teams like the Browns and Packers were connected to Watt for several weeks. The Cardinals… weren’t really mentioned… at all.

The perfect storm evidently happened to some sour grapes in Buffalo and folks let Phillips know. In replying to Phillips’ above tweet, some even went as far as saying Phillips will be cut to make room for Watt.

That’s not very nice, guys.

That prompted Phillips to send a follow up… and it appears Phillips sure did see many of the messages sent his way from western New York:

If I would’ve known the mafia was so mad about JJ joining az would’ve never tweeted jeez — Jordan Phillips (@bigj9797) March 1, 2021

Man, tough crowd that Bills Mafia, eh?

Related