Former Bills DL Vernon Butler signs with Raiders

After all the additions and changes the Buffalo Bills made to their defensive line early this offseason, some of the ramifications are starting to come about.

Efe Obada was the latest player to become a former Bills player, signing with the Washington Commanders, joining now Minnesota Vikings tackle Harrison Phillips.

In that regard, Vernon Butler joins him, just elsewhere.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Butler has signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bulter, 27, was a first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2016. He was the final Round 1 selection by the Panthers when both Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane were still in Carolina.

That likely played a part why the Bills recruited him to come to Buffalo prior to the 2020 season.

However, his slow production continued with the Bills.

Over the course of two seasons in Buffalo, Butler only made 10 starts. He also did not record a sack and notched 29 total tackles.

Buffalo went on to add the likes of Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones to their defensive tackle position this offseason.

