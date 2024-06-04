Former Bills DL Harrison Phillips was back in Buffalo for his charity

Despite no longer being on the Buffalo Bills, Harrison Phillips is still giving back to the community that he started his NFL career in.

Phillips, 28, has spent the past three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. During his time in Buffalo, he was named the Bills’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award as he consistently was giving back.

Just because he’s with the Vikes, Phillips hasn’t stopped. In fact, Phillips’ work has increased in terms of number of participants he’s helping out.

He explained his return to the area recently in the Spectrum News clip below:

A special day for dozens of kids and young adults in #Buffalo, spending time w/ Harrison Phillips at his Playmakers event. He was worried when he left the #Bills to join the Vikings, but the foundation here has only grown. I'll have more in the coming days on @SPECNews1BUF. pic.twitter.com/D8TZNPgUub — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) June 2, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire