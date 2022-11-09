Former Bills defender Brandin Bryant signs with Texans

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Brandin Bryant has landed with another team.

Last week in a slew of moves which included cornerback Tre’Davious White being added to the team’s 53-man roster, the Bills (6-2) released two players. One was Bryant.

A week later, the Houston Texans signed him to their practice squad.

In heading to Houston, Bryant reunites with former Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes who signed with the Texans this offseason.

A big pull for Hughes (along with Houston being his hometown), was the Texans’ defensive line coach.

Houston’s D-line coach is Jacques Cesaire. He previously was Buffalo’s assistant defensive line coach.

In addition to Bryant departing, receiver Isaiah Hodgins was released at the same time. He ended up landing with the New York Giants.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire