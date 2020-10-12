Former Bills coach Doug Marrone makes (bad) NFL history with Jaguars

Congratulations to former Buffalo Bills head coach Doug Marrone on making some NFL history recently. Unfortunately for him, his current team he’s in charge of, the Jacksonville Jaguars, ended up on the wrong side of said history.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the 2020 Jags have become the first team in league history to lose three-straight games to winless teams excluding season openers. Those include the Dolphins, Bengals and Texans.

After stunning the Colts on opening day with a 27-20 win thanks to some huge efforts from quarterback Gardner Minshew, the Jaguars lost their last three games, as mentioned, but have now lost four in a row in total.

Each of their last three opponents were lackluster in every contest prior to facing Jacksonville.

In Week 3, the Dolphins got plenty of Fitzmagic from Ryan Fitzpatrick in a 31-13 thrashing of Jacksonville.

The Jags then followed that up by allowing Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to grab his first-career win in Week 4, while the Texans toppled them, 30-14 on Sunday after Houston fired their head coach, Bill O’Brien, just last week.

But fortunately for the Jaguars, that record streak ends at three, regardless of their next game. Jacksonville’s next opponent, the Lions, enter Week 6 having already won a game as they’re 1-3 overall.

In Week 2, the Bills’ next opponent, the Titans, won thanks to a late Stephen Gostkowski field goal, 33-30, which began their losing streak.

