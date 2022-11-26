Former Bills coach Brian Daboll lost his mind on Giants sideline

Former Bills coach Brian Daboll brought the heat on Thanksgiving for the Giants.

A pivotal moment for Daboll’s new team came in the first half of their Thursday contest against the Cowboys. The Giants had a touchdown called back and… Daboll did not handle it well.

Daboll freaked out over an ineligible player down the field penalty… and cameras caught him in the moment.

At the time, the Giants settled for a field goal instead of going up 7-0. Perhaps that could have made all the difference, but we’ll never know now. The Cowboys ended up winning 28-20.

Check out Daboll’s fiery moment in the clip below:

