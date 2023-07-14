Former Bills CB Levi Wallace compares Kenny Pickett to Josh Allen (video)

Former Bills cornerback Levi Wallace sees some Josh Allen in his current quarterback.

During the 2022 offseason, Wallace signed with the Steelers as a free agent.

Prior to that, he entered the NFL in 2018 with the Bills. That’s the same offseason the team selected Allen in the first round of the NFL draft.

After watching Allen come through the NFL ranks, Wallace is now doing the same with Kenny Pickett. The 2023 will be Pickett’s second in the pros, and during an appearance on Good Morning Football, Wallace said he sees some of Allen’s early mentality in Pickett now.

“He wants to win so bad, he reminds me a lot of Josh (Allen),” Wallace said.

Wallace’s comparison can be found in the GMFB clip below:

. @steelers CB Levi Wallace joins us to comment on the Steelers offseason defensive additions, and tell us what he thinks makes Kenny Pickett so special #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/7NasRAn7Cy — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) June 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire