Former Big Ten defensive back Tyvis Powell to join Big Ten Network

One of the great things about being in the Ohio State football program is the opportunities it presents after a player’s on-field days are over. There are already many media members across multiple networks that have a little scarlet and gray in their background. From Kirk Herbstreit as arguably the voice of college football at ESPN, to Joey Galloway, Cris Carter, Joshua Perry, Rober Smith, and many more — there aren’t too many programs out there that have such a media presence at all levels of the game.

Now you can add another one — former Ohio State defensive back, Tyvis Powell.

Powell played safety for Ohio State from 2013 to 2015 and was a key member of the 2014 team that won the national championship. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2016 NFL draft, then bounced around a bit before falling out of the league in 2020.

Since then though, we’ve heard and seen him on various media outlets, bringing his big personality and humor. And now, it looks like he’ll be joining the Big Ten Network as a part of the B1G Tailgate show that airs from campuses live on Saturday game days.

You’re telling me that I get a chance to share the stage with @MikeHallHere , talk football and have fun every Saturday. Life is really good and I thought winning a national championship would be the best part of my life. It’s going to be a great year! Thank you @BigTenNetwork https://t.co/6g7Za5tGAH — Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) July 26, 2023

This is a home run hire by the Big Ten Network. If you’ve followed Powell at all, he is engaging, high-energy, and has one whale of a sense of humor. He’ll be fun to watch and count me in the camp that can’t wait to see what he brings to the show and network.

