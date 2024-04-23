Former All-Big 12 linebacker, Norman native announces his retirement

After a six-year professional career, five of which were spent in the NFL and one in the XFL, former All-Big 12 linebacker for the Oklahoma Sooners, Jordan Evans announced his retirement from the game of football.

Evans grew up in Norman, Okla. and attended Norman North High School. He’s also the son of three-time All-Big 8 defensive tackle Scott Evans, who also played for the Sooners.

Evans had a standout career from 2013-2016 in Norman. He was second on the team in tackles in 2015 and led the Sooners in tackles in 2016. He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2016 and earned All-Big 12 second-team honors in 2015. He also led the team with four interceptions in his senior season.

I reached out to Evans and he said Oklahoma helped make him who he is today.

“Playing at OU was a time I’ll never forget,” Evans said. “Inquired some of my most fondest memories. Met some of my closest friends. Was coached by great coaches and an icon in all of college sports (Bob Stoops). Playing for your hometown is not common, and being able to do that was one of my biggest blessings, and as I look back on it, I’m grateful for that opportunity. I owe a lot of my success and who I am to OU.”

Evans went on to be drafted in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent all five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. As for what’s next, Evans tells me he is currently getting his MBA but wants to start coaching.

Seeing that he came from a three-star recruit to an all-conference performer to an NFL Draft pick, I’m sure whatever he decides to do, he’ll be successful at it.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire