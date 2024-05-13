Former All-Big 12 cornerback commits to Illinois

(WCIA) — Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry took to Twitter/X to tell fans that a Mother’s Day surprise had been delivered.

Former Texas cornerback Terrance Brooks announced his commitment to Illinois, forgoing planned visits to Michigan and USC.

BREAKING: Former Texas CB Terrance Brooks has Committed to Illinois, he tells @on3sports



The 6’0 190 CB totaled 20 Tackles, 3 INT, & 6 PD in 2023



Was ranked as a 5-Star Recruit in the ‘22 Class (per On3)



Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/KZu05GEI70 pic.twitter.com/uWF5IimYaK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 12, 2024

Brooks was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention following the 2023 campaign, during which he had 20 tackles and three interceptions. He will have two remaining years of eligibility.

