Former All-Big 12 cornerback commits to Illinois

courtney layne brewer
·1 min read

(WCIA) — Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry took to Twitter/X to tell fans that a Mother’s Day surprise had been delivered.

Former Texas cornerback Terrance Brooks announced his commitment to Illinois, forgoing planned visits to Michigan and USC.

Brooks was named an All-Big 12 honorable mention following the 2023 campaign, during which he had 20 tackles and three interceptions. He will have two remaining years of eligibility.

