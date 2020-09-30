Former Bidvest Wits defender Cross linked with Newcastle United reserves

South African-born central defender Bradley Cross is reportedly in talks with the Premier League club Newcastle United.

Media reports in England suggest that the 19-year-old centre-back has held talks with the Magpies with an aim to secure a move to the club's junior side and has also undergone trials with the club.

Cross is currently out of contract after spending the last two years with Bundesliga club Schalke 04.

The 19-year-old centre-back is believed to have a United Kingdom passport and has also had a stint with Go Ahead Eagles in the Netherlands.

According to The Chronicle website, Newcastle are looking to bolster their Under-23 side with two deals as they have reportedly verbally agreed to a move for Peruvian youngster Rodrigo Vilca.

The English website has it that Vilca will arrive on Tyneside on October 1 and Deportivo Municipal president Jose Cordova has also confirmed the potential move.

"He is a very important player for us, but he will play his last match this Wednesday,” Cordova is quoted by the website.

"He has a community passport because he lived in Spain for 11 years so he will not be a foreign player for Newcastle."

Coming back to Cross, the Kempton Park-born player is without a club after seeing his contract with Schalke coming to an end in July.

The defender has featured in 21 matches for the German outfit last season and will look to complete a switch to the English side and establish his career with the St. James Park-based club.

Despite having not made a huge impression in South Africa, Cross was previously on the books of the now-defunct Mpumalanga Black Aces between 2017 and 2018.

Following his departure from the club that was based in Mpumalanga before relocating to Cape Town and renamed Cape Town City, Cross played for Bidvest Wits reserves before joining Schalke in July 2018.