Former BHS football standout Tybo Rogers accused of rape in Seattle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Bakersfield High School football standout and current University of Washington player Tybo Rogers is accused of raping two women in Seattle, according to the Associated Press.

Seattle police arrested Rogers, 18, on Friday and bail has been set at $150,000 for each case, according to the AP, which cited court documents.

One woman reported Rogers raped her on Oct. 23, the other said she was assaulted in November after meeting Rogers at a Halloween party, according to the AP.

ESPN reported the University of Washington athletic department issued the following statement: “The University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics Department is aware of the arrest of a football student-athlete by the Seattle Police Department. The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities until further notice. The UW will continue to gather facts and cooperate with law enforcement, as requested.”

Rogers spent four years on varsity at BHS, where he played running back and wide receiver. In 2021, he rushed for 1,246 yards and 10 touchdowns, and was ranked by ESPN as the 36th best running back in the country.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.