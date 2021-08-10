Former BET Exec Gina Stikes to Serve as Eventbrite’s First-Ever Chief Communications Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, announced two strategic leadership additions, hiring Gina Stikes as its first-ever Chief Communications Officer.

As Chief Communications Officer, Stikes will oversee Eventbrite’s global communications team, and lead its internal and external strategic communications efforts.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the Eventbrite team during this transformational period as we reimagine the events industry,” said Stikes. “Eventbrite’s entrepreneurial creators have already hosted more than twice as many events than last year, illustrating that consumers around the globe are embracing the platform to bring us together, building culture and community.”

Stikes’ career spans more than two decades of leading communications strategy, building brand engagement and accelerating business growth for global corporations and start-ups in the entertainment, technology, media and consumer products industries. Her leadership roles include positions at YouTube (GOOG), BET Networks (VIAC) and NBC (CMCSA). She most recently served as the Head of Public Relations & Corporate Communications at Quibi. She currently serves on the Board of the Smithsonian Institution’s Anacostia Community Museum and previously served as a Trustee on the Board of The National Urban League.

In addition, Phil Silverstone was promoted to the new position of Chief Customer Officer. These two newly created positions will report to CEO Julia Hartz and reflect Eventbrite’s commitment to bolstering its leadership ranks, further supporting its mission of bringing the world together through live experiences.

“Looking ahead, we have a clear line of sight on the unique and evolving needs of our customers on both sides of the marketplace. Our refocused strategy and business model resilience will fuel us to move fast and cover more ground,” said Hartz. “The leadership additions we continue to make signal our strong commitment and position within the industry to lead the growth of live experiences.”